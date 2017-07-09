Mbalula promises arrests in Hawks’ HQ robbery case – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Mbalula promises arrests in Hawks' HQ robbery case
Eyewitness News
An unknown number of suspects broke into the Hawks' offices in Silverton last week, stealing computers which contained valuable information. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula addressing the media in Vosloorus during his visit to the home of a policeman …
Hawks break-in: Everyone is a suspect
It looks like an inside job in the Hawks – Mbalula
