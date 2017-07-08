Pages Navigation Menu

Mbappe Has Huge Potential, Says Ramos

Sergio Ramos is excited at the idea of teaming up with Kylian Mbappe, who he says will be a star in the future.

Mbappe has attracted interest from the likes of PSG and Real Madrid, after an impressive season with Monaco.

And Ramos understands the hype that surrounds him, hailing the France international as a special talent.

“I saw him in matches that I played against him and those in the Champions League last season,” he told Foot Mercato.

“He is a great player with enormous potential. He is a fast player who unsettles his opponents and has abilities to score goals. He will battle with the best.”

