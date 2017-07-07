Mc Galaxy Also Blasts Tekno (Read)

The Sekem crooner posted a sublime shade/advice on Instagram last night as he wrote ; “Funny how CEOs who control 100% of their income are talking while an ordinary employee that rarely takes home 20% is trying to interfere. Abeg stay humble! We know say you never reach their levels. Let’s just sit and watch …

