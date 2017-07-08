MDC-T goes back to ConCourt on Diaspora vote – NewsDay
MDC-T goes back to ConCourt on Diaspora vote
THE opposition MDC-T is going back to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) demanding that Zimbabweans in the Diaspora be allowed to vote in the watershed 2018 general elections in line with the dictates of the new Constitution. BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU.
