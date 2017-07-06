Media reports in Malawi say eight people have been killed in a stadium stampede during an independence day … – Olean Times Herald

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Media reports in Malawi say eight people have been killed in a stadium stampede during an independence day celebration. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, …

