Media reports in Malawi say eight people have been killed in a stadium stampede during an independence day … – Olean Times Herald
|
Media reports in Malawi say eight people have been killed in a stadium stampede during an independence day …
Olean Times Herald
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Media reports in Malawi say eight people have been killed in a stadium stampede during an independence day celebration. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!