Meet Esther Benyeogo, The 19yr-Old Singer Who Won N260m At RCCG Talent Show, GCGT Season 7 (Photos)

19-year-old singer, Esther Benyeogo, has emerged winner of the God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT) Season 7.She went home with N250 million management deal, N10 million cash and a brand new car.

Esther, an undergraduate of the University of Benin, emerged winner in the GCGT Grand Finale held recently at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ms. Benyeogo said she was elated to have won the prize having competed against other contestants who also performed remarkably well at the competition said…

“I am so happy and give thanks to the almighty God for making it possible for me to win this great prize at the competition”.

According to her, she discovered her love for singing at the age of 13 and had never stopped singing since then.

Idowu Iluyomade, Head Pastor, City of David, said the aim of the competition was to recognise and celebrate talents in God’s children.

“The competition serves as an avenue to expose and develop gifted children as well as provide a platform for them to shine forth the light of God”

GCGT is a Christian talent competition that began in 2011 and is organised by the `City of David’, Victoria Island, a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

It is Africa’s Leading Youth Talent Competition featuring skills such as singing, dancing, musical instruments, spoken words, drama, writing and drawing.