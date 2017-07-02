Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet GCGT Season 7 winner, Esther Benyeogo – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Meet GCGT Season 7 winner, Esther Benyeogo
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Born September 15, 1997 to Dr. and Mrs. Kennedy Benyeogo, this rising star is a big dreamer. She believes with patience and unwavering faith in God, all things are possible! Esther Ebelechukwu Benyeogo's life changed forever the moment she was …
TALENTS ON DISPLAYTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.