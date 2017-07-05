Pages Navigation Menu

Meet stunning ‘Queen of the Dark’ model who was told to bleach her skin – hellomagazine.com

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment


Meet stunning 'Queen of the Dark' model who was told to bleach her skin
South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech has taken Instagram by storm by posting stunning photos of herself with messages of body positivity. The 24-year-old has previously taken to the social media app to tell her fans about how an Uber driver suggested …
Queen of the Dark: This Sudanese model was told to bleach her skin by an Uber driverHindustan Times
Thanks to her colour, she was asked to 'bleach her body'; she became a model insteadIndia Today
South Sudanese model with strikingly dark skin encourages women to embrace their 'beautiful melanin'WCPO
DailyO –Times of India –HarpersBAZAAR.co.uk –Carbonated.tv (blog)
