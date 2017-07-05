Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet the alleged APC Presidential candidate for 2019

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of the Presidential 2019 genaral elections in Nigeria , a man who was identified as Christopher Chinedu Eze is fast becoming a social media sensation as he did not only show his interest in ruling Nigeria but also released his campaign poster. According to his campaign poster Chinedu Eze is contesting under the All …

The post Meet the alleged APC Presidential candidate for 2019 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.