Meet the Beautiful Wife of Nigerian Senator Whose S*x Video With 2 Women Went Viral (Photos)

Photos of the beautiful wife of a former Governor of Yobe State and serving Senator, Bukar Abbah Ibrahim of Yobe East senatorial district who was caught in a scandalous s*xtape with two ladies has been revealed. Many people are shocked that the man with a beautiful wife could stoop so low to disgrace himself. The …

The post Meet the Beautiful Wife of Nigerian Senator Whose S*x Video With 2 Women Went Viral (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

