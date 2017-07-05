Meet the Beauty Industry Leaders at the The Beauty Souk – the Niche for Beauty Enthusiasts | Sunday, July 9th

Don’t miss The Tara & Banke Talk Show at the Beauty Souk where they will be sharing everything about their makeup artistry and entrepreneurship journey including the sweats and the joys. Don’t miss out…be there! Date: Sunday, July 9th, 2017. Time: 11.00 am – 8.00 pm Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos Entry is […]

The post Meet the Beauty Industry Leaders at the The Beauty Souk – the Niche for Beauty Enthusiasts | Sunday, July 9th appeared first on BellaNaija.

