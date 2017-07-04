Melaye’s Recall: INEC wasting precious time – Senate

The Nigerian Senate in its session on Tuesday expressed disapproval over the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)‘s released schedule for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye. The Senate described INEC’s action as a waste of time, saying the matter is going to be brought before it eventually, and it will be the one to determine if […]

