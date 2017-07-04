Melaye’s recall: Only legitimate court order can stop process – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said only a legitimate court order could stop process for the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye as demanded by his Kogi West constituents. Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the commission, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…
The post Melaye’s recall: Only legitimate court order can stop process – INEC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!