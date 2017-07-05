Melaye’s recall: You’re wasting your time, Senate tells INEC

By Henry Umoru & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, yesterday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from activating process for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye.

Aside APC, other plaintiffs behind the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/601/2017, are Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, Hon. Shaibu Osune, S.T Adejo, Comrade Yahaya Ade Ismail, Chief Gbenga Ashagun, Ahovi S. Ibrahim, Ghali ND Usman, Isa Abubakar, I. Molemodile, Abubakr M. Adamu and Daniel Sekpe.

INEC had announced that it would kick-start the recall process on July 10, having earlier received petition and signatures were collated by Melaye’s constituents.

Melaye had in a bid to save his seat equally lodged a suit before the court, contending that the petition presented to INEC for his recall was illegal, unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, invalid, null and void and of no effect in law.

Similarly, in the instant suit, the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Mr. Solomon T. Ologunorisa, SAN, want the court to also declare that the petition presented to INEC Chairman for Melaye to be recalled, is illegal, unlawful, wrongful and of no effect whatsoever.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit which is yet to be assigned to any judge.

Meanwhile, Senate, yesterday, described the recall moves of Melaye as an exercise in futility that would become a waste of time and resources of the state.

According to the Senate, INEC is aware of relevant sections of the constitution that the cumbersome process of recall must follow.

It also noted that the various stages passed so far in the move, as facilitated by the electoral umpire, were not in line with laid down constitutional procedures and guidelines.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a point of order raised against the recall move by Senator Dino Melaye himself.

