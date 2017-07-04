Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe Shares Beautiful Photos of Her Daughter

Information Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe Shares Beautiful Photos of Her Daughter
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is never tired of gushing over her only daughter, Michelle Gentry. The proud mother took to her Instagram to share a cute snap of herself and her daughter locked in a heartwarming embrace. Mercy was dressed in a white …
