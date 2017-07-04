Mercy Aigbe Shares Beautiful Photos of Her Daughter

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is never tired of gushing over her only daughter, Michelle Gentry. The proud mother took to her Instagram to share a cute snap of herself and her daughter locked in a heartwarming embrace. Mercy was dressed in a white buttoned-up shirt tucked into a flared Ankara skirt. She cinched her outfit …

The post Mercy Aigbe Shares Beautiful Photos of Her Daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

