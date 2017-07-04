Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh break down during violence against women campaign – The Nation Newspaper
|
Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh break down during violence against women campaign
The Nation Newspaper
Nollywood actresses Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe at the weekend, broke down in tears as they particpated in the Stop Violence Agaunst Women campaign organised by Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi in Lagos. Recently, both Mercy and Tonto have left their …
