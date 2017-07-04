Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh break down during violence against women campaign – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh break down during violence against women campaign
The Nation Newspaper
Nollywood actresses Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe at the weekend, broke down in tears as they particpated in the Stop Violence Agaunst Women campaign organised by Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi in Lagos. Recently, both Mercy and Tonto have left their …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.