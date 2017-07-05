Pages Navigation Menu

Messi agrees four-year contract extension worth £500,000 per week

Barcelona have broken the bank to keep talismanic forward Lionel Messi by announcing a new £500,000 per week contract renovation with a buy-out clause likely in the region of €300million (£264m). The mouth-watering contract brings to an end months of nervousness among Barca faithful who had a hard time figuring out Messi’s next move ahead …

