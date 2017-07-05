Messi Agrees To Contract Renewal At Barcelona

Barcelona and Lionel Messi have finally come to an agreement and the player will renew his contract with the Catalan club until 2021, with a further one-year option, according to newspaper source Marca. As for the Argentine’s release clause, under the new deal it will be set at 300 million euros. For the Blaugrana, this…

The post Messi Agrees To Contract Renewal At Barcelona appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

