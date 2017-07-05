Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi Agrees To Contract Renewal At Barcelona

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona and Lionel Messi have finally come to an agreement and the player will renew his contract with the Catalan club until 2021, with a further one-year option, according to newspaper source Marca. As for the Argentine’s release clause, under the new deal it will be set at 300 million euros. For the Blaugrana, this…

The post Messi Agrees To Contract Renewal At Barcelona appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.