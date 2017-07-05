Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Metro Nigerian Stowaway Mysteriously Survives on Medview Flight From Lagos to London – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Metro Nigerian Stowaway Mysteriously Survives on Medview Flight From Lagos to London
Nigerian Bulletin
Emmanuel Ugochukwu, a 15-year-old-boy who managed to put himself between the front wheels of a Boeing 747 Med-View aircraft from Lagos to London has come back alive. A spokesperson of the Med-View Airline, Chief Obuke Oyibotha, said officers are …
Stowaway: Nigeria launches investigations into teenager's alleged survival on London flightPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.