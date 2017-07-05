Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Metuh files no-case submission over alleged destruction of evidence

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CHIEF OLISA Metuh, former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, filed a nocase submission before the FCT High Court, Maitama, in the destruction of evidence charge preferred against him. Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a two- count charge of alleged destruction of evidence. Metuh through his counsel, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.