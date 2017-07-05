Metuh files no-case submission over alleged destruction of evidence

CHIEF OLISA Metuh, former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, filed a nocase submission before the FCT High Court, Maitama, in the destruction of evidence charge preferred against him. Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a two- count charge of alleged destruction of evidence. Metuh through his counsel, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

