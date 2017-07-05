Mexican official says Trump meeting unlikely to lead to big deals

Pages Navigation Menu

Mexican officials said on Wednesday that a meeting between Mexican President, Enrique Nieto and US President, Donald Trump, on Friday at the G20 summit in Germany will last about 30 minutes and probably not lead to any major agreements. Mexico’s foreign minister said on the face-to-face talks will be the first between Nieto and Trump […]

