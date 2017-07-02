Pages Navigation Menu

Mexico: 19 killed in clashes near beach city – News24

Mexico: 19 killed in clashes near beach city
Federal police stand next to a bullet riddled and burned car after a criminal gang ambushed a police convoy near the town of Soyatlan, near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (AP). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us
19 Dead After Shootouts With Police In MexicoCHANNELS TELEVISION
17 Gunmen Killed in Mexico, Officials SayNew York Times
Nineteen dead after shootouts with police in Mexico's Sinaloa stateNew York Daily News
BBC News –The Atlantic –ABC News –Deutsche Welle
all 26 news articles »

