Mexico coach Osorio banned for 6 matches

Mexico coach Juan Osorio has been banned for six matches by the disciplinary committee of football governing body FIFA for insulting match officials at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia. “Osorio used insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them during the match for third-place against Portugal,’’ a FIFA statement said on Friday. Osorio was suspended for six official matches with immediate effect and has also been sanctioned with a warning and a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs (around 5,200 dollars, or N2 million).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

