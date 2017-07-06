Michael Enright: British Actor On Revenge Mission Quits Hollywood To Fight ISIS In Syria

A British actor Michael Enright has left the Hollywood and then joined troops digging against Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria city of Raqqa to avenge terror attack on Manchester.

Enright from Moss Side has said he is fighting to avenge the recent terror attack on his hometown of Manchester.

The British actor who once starred alongside film stars like Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp is now “the first to put my hand up to volunteer” for operations against ISIS in Syria.

It is understood that he joined the Kurdish rebel force YPG in 2015 after seeing footage of US journalist James Foley being beheaded by Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John.

The 53-year-old previously starred in films from Knight and Day starring Tom Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man’s Chest.

But despite brushing shoulders with A-listers, Enright said he wanted to find a higher purpose.

“As an actor I played roles before where I was a SWAT team policeman going into a heavy situation. It looks very intense. In actual fact it’s not like that at all,” he told The Sun. “You just don’t freak out about it until you’re literally right on top of a fight.” He continued: “I will remember Manchester Arena and the two attacks in London on Westminster Bridge and at Borough Market.” “The attack in Manchester especially brought a lot of emotions. I’m used to a lot of death, and terrorist attacks, but this was different, it’s my home town,” he said, referring to the suicide bomb attack that killed 23 concert-goers at Manchester Arena in May. “I’ll give ISIS no quarter. I won’t expect much mercy from them and I will not give them much mercy, that I can promise you,” he said. He said it was difficult to hear the news from his home country, but it has strengthened his resolve. “It might be a bit strange but when I heard about the attack on London Bridge I thought, ‘I wish I’d been there’. “I’d have grabbed the nearest knife. I don’t know which way it would have gone but at least I could have gone for them. “It just absolutely hardened my heart. Every single day now when there’s an operation here in Syria against ISIS I’m the first to put my hand up to volunteer.”

Mr Enright is one of dozens of foreign fighters have travelled to the self-styled Kurdish enclave of Rojava to join the fight.

Most have a military background. Many have been recruited via Facebook, and some have funded their airfare on crowdfunding websites.

The post Michael Enright: British Actor On Revenge Mission Quits Hollywood To Fight ISIS In Syria appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

