Michael Okpara University, Umudike Sacks 460 Staff

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Management of Michael Okpara University of Agric, Umudike, Abia State, has sacked 460 staff of the school.   According to reports, the employees were contracted by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hillary Odoh Edeoga.   However, the school, under the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Otunta, failed to keep to his promises of regularizing them…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

