Michael Okpara University, Umudike Sacks 460 Staff

The Management of Michael Okpara University of Agric, Umudike, Abia State, has sacked 460 staff of the school. According to reports, the employees were contracted by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hillary Odoh Edeoga. However, the school, under the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Otunta, failed to keep to his promises of regularizing them…

The post Michael Okpara University, Umudike Sacks 460 Staff appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

