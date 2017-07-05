Microbiologist calls for national policy to reduce antibiotic resistance

A Consultant Clinical Microbiologist, Dr Bamidele Mutiu, on Wednesday called for a national policy on the use of antibiotic to control its resistance in Nigeria. Mutiu made the call at a scientific conference organised by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja. Theme of the conference is: “Tackling Antimicrobial […]

