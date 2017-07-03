Pages Navigation Menu

“Middle-Belters” will not follow the North if Nigeria breaks – Professor Jerry Gana

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President of the Middle Belt Forum and former Minister of Information Jerry Gana has said that if the North allows Nigeria to break up, the region will not go with them. According to Punch, he spoke at the St. Matthew’s Church, Maitama, Diocese of Abuja (Anglican Communion), in Abuja on Sunday. Gana said that the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

