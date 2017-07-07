Middlesbrough Set To Comple Signing Of Norwich Midfielder Jonny Howson

Norwich have accepted a £6million bid from Middlesbrough for Jonny Howson with the midfielder now set for a medical on Teeside.

Jonny Howson, 29, is understood to have made his desire for a move away clear during training this week and Norwich have reluctantly accepted Boro’s offer.

Garry Monk made a major play for Howson last week but the Carrow Road club were determined to extract the highest possible fee for the want-away midfielder.

The midfielder started his career with Leeds, coming through their academy in 1997 as a trainee.

He went on to make 185 appearances for the club, scoring 23 times, before leaving in 2012 for Norwich.

The Ex-England Under-21 international went on to make 175 appearances for the Canaries, where he scored 22 goals

The post Middlesbrough Set To Comple Signing Of Norwich Midfielder Jonny Howson appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

