Mikel John Obi Deletes All The Posts Where His Wife Appears On Instagram

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment

We checked through Mikel Obi’s Instagram page, only to find just posts of himself and his children only on it. All the pictures and videos he posted before now, showing his wife’s face are no more there. The reason for this is still yet to be known. SEE IT IN VIDEO Source: Instagram

