Mikel Obi deletes pictures of partner in Instagram – NAIJ.COM

Mikel Obi deletes pictures of partner in Instagram

Mikel Obi deletes pictures of partner in Instagram
John Mikel Obi has deleted all pictures of his partner Olga Diyachenko to fuel rumours that he has seperated from his partner and mother of his twins. The Super Eagles captain has been in a relationship with the Russian stunner since 2011 when they met …
