Mikel Obi erases Russian girlfriend’s pictures

Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi has caused tongues wagging after he erased all photos on his instagram account where his Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko appeared. During his time at Chelsea fc, the couple welcomed their twins in 2015 after dating for 2 years. The former Chelsea midfielder in January joined Chinese club Tianjin Teda […]

Mikel Obi erases Russian girlfriend’s pictures

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

