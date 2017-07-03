Milestone As Nigeria’s Lost Treasures Return

The repatriation of Nigeria’s artifacts illegally trafficked abroad or stolen has dominated public discourse for several years. In this report, CHIKA OKEKE highlights the milestone leading to the repatriation of over 120 artifacts.

For centuries, Nigeria has displayed rich cultural heritage from diverse ethnic denominations.

The traditional arts and works of forefathers in different Nigerian cultures are testimonies to the creative ingenuity inherent in the country, which is why Nigerian artifacts are rated as gold standard across the world.

Unfortunately, since the historic invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897, artifacts ranging from the commemorative Head of Oba, Queen Mother Idia and Pendant Mask were stolen by the British government.

This led to a massive hunt across the globe by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, (NCMM), in order to recover the stolen artifacts and repatriate them back to Nigeria.

Given the precarious nature of the artifacts, most private and public institutions abroad found it difficult to let go of the priceless objects despite several talks by the federal government.

With persistent dialogue, over 120 artifacts were repatriated from Switzerland, Canada, South Africa, United States of America and France as well as others seized at Owode border.

To celebrate the feat, the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos opened an exhibition titled, “Return of the Lost Treasure”.

In his address, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed noted that the ministry made several moves to identify the artifacts and repatriate them back to Nigeria even as he cautioned Nigerians to change their negative perception towards the creative industry.

He commended the officers of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) for their intelligence, professionalism and patriotism in ensuring that the artifacts were not smuggled out through Seme Border, stressing that NCS respected the Red-List Agreement of 1997 that declared the export of Nigerian cultural property illegal.

“These border interventions and return of these cultural goods will go a long way in cementing the cordial and fruitful relationship between our country and those other countries, which is a testament to the commitment of this administration in ensuring that all our treasures are returned home where they rightfully belong”.

This he said would energise the cultural as well as diplomatic relationship with US, South Africa, Switzerland and France even as he acknowledged the significant contribution of their governments by ensuring that the artifacts were returned to their rightful home.

He highlighted archaeological items on the Red- list as the NOK Terra-cotta and the related Terra-cotta of Sokoto and Katsina; Terra-cotta and bronzes of Ife; Esie Soap Stone Terra-cotta and bronzes from the North Aston, which he noted were exported to the growing art markets of Europe and America.

While regretting that the trade is flourishing in Africa and Nigeria, he vowed that the ministry through a determined effort would continue to fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

“This is a great challenge to NCMM to double its efforts in checking the illicit trade of our cultural property likewise to look at means of re-invigorating its export and clearance permit operations and devise other methods of checking the illicit trafficking of cultural properties,” Mohammed said.

The minister challenged the museum commission, NCS and other law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant especially at the seaports, airports and border areas in checking the illicit trade.

He was optimistic on the domestication of the provisions of the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and preventing the illicit import, export and transfer of cultural property that was ratified by Nigeria on 24th January 1972 and entered into force on 24th April 1972.

Mohammed observed that culture is more important than petroleum saying that petroleum may dry up but culture would never dry up.

He emphasized that the fastest growing economy in the world today is the creative industry which is driven by culture regretting that Christianity and Islam de-marketed culture, a situation that he described as very unfortunate.

The minister assured of holding talks with the Inspector General of Police towards creating a Special Force that would trail stolen artifacts noting that Italy has an entire division of its army in charge of stolen artifacts, which he said Nigeria should emulate.

He appealed to Nigerians to extend whistle-blowing to illegal trafficking of artifacts, assuring that they would receive the same reward with those that have exposed looted funds.

While appreciating the efforts of Nigerian students in the University of Cambridge that fought for the repatriation of Okpa (cockerel) that was stolen from Benin, he disclosed that the ministry was collaborating with Lagos state government to build a world class museum in Lagos.

Also speaking, the director-general of NCMM, Mallam Yusuf Abdallah Usman confirmed that no money was involved in the handover of the artifacts to Nigeria adding that the greatest challenge was to convince some foreign countries on their moral obligations to let go of the objects.

“Due to the dialogue, it became very easy to make them understand that we have the moral obligation to make them return the artifacts that were secretly stolen from Nigeria, sometimes at the point of death of our security agents and other museum officials”.

He noted that the repatriation of Nigeria’s stolen artifacts is the hallmark of his tenure as the director- general of NCMM stressing that since Nigeria’s artifacts are scattered all over the world in public institutions that plans are underway to recover the remaining ones.

“On talks between British museums, he said, “British museum is one of the encyclopedic museums that we have in the world with large collections of artifacts across the countries, so we are engaging with them and hope that our discussions will be fruitful”.

Usman confirmed that efforts to repatriate the objects over the years yielded less result due to the complex nature of national and international laws, conventions, politics and diplomacy.

“Few years ago, we took measures to evaluate our approach and came up with a new strategy that is more pragmatic, reconciliatory and collaborative in line with government’s foreign policy,” he said.

To quicken the new approach, Usman noted that the commission created a Repatriation Unit in his office to serve as the implementation vehicle saying that a dialogue group made up of NCMM staffs and European museums was initiated as a fall out of an exhibition on Benin works at Austria in 2009.

“The collaboration opened doors for fruitful engagements with museums and other public institutions around the world due to significant Nigerian art works in their collections, leading to the repatriation of some artworks,” he said.

While acknowledging respective government and institutions for their outstanding support, he appealed to other museums and public institutions around the world illegally holding onto Nigerian antiquities to toe the path of honour and hand them over to NCMM.

In his presentation, a renowned art collector, Prof Folarin Shyllon harped on the need for Nigeria to create a special police unit that would oversee illegally trafficked artifacts adding that Interpol has a database of stolen artifacts.

He enjoined the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice to facilitate the domestication of Convention on Cultural Properties which Nigeria is a signatory.

Also, the chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Matthew Urhoghide expressed worry over the dying culture of museums even as he appealed that children and students from primary to university should be encouraged to visit the museums.

Urhoghide who was represented by Hon Emma Oghene stressed that though Africa has a long history of arts that some countries regard Africans as people without history.

Lending her voice, a don at the University of Benin, Jean Borgatti lamented that most students in tertiary institutions are uncomfortable with Nigeria’s historical arts due to their religious antecedents.

The French cultural attache to Nigeria, Aude Urcun Brunel said that repatriating Nigeria’s artifacts remained a priority to the French government adding that it’s essential for the younger generation to have knowledge of Nigeria’s historical arts.

“If you go to shop in Lomé, you will see some of Nigeria’s looted artifacts in their possession on display but they are not willing to let go, given its worth, so we should guard our cultural properties jealously,” he added.