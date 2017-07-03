Military Has No Tolerance For Professional Misconduct – Gen Shalangwa

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The director of Legal Services of the Nigerian Army, General Yusuf Shalangwa has stated that the Nigerian Military has no tolerance for professional misconduct and war crimes.

According to General Shalangwa, any personnel who violates the rules of engagement of any of the operations being conducted by the military will be investigated and tried accordingly.

The army general said this while speaking at a three-day capacity-building workshop for military prosecutors organised by the Wayamo Foundation, the International Nuremberg Principles Academy and the Africa Group for Justice and Accountability in Lagos.

General Shalangwa maintained that the Nigerian military is a professional body, which abide by the rules of engagement and the international humanitarian laws

He said, “The Nigerian military is a professional body and we are not terrorists like the Boko Haram sect, we strictly abide by the rules of engagement and the international humanitarian laws when carrying out our duties.

“Most of our trials are conducted on television, so it is known to everybody that the Military does not tolerate any act of indiscipline.

“The Nigerian Military has professional lawyers and they investigate allegations of misconduct or war crimes that is leveled against our personnel.

“Like it was mentioned during the training, we have not really had cases of war crimes being committed by our personnel going by the definition of war crimes.

“What we have had is isolated cases of individuals, particularly soldiers, who due to their concerns for their colleagues, who were killed by the terrorists, out of anger go out of their ways to shoot and kill some of the terrorists who were arrested.

“Of course this is not allowed by the international humanitarian laws, but where such occurred, it is duly investigated and anyone indicted is tried and court marshaled.

Also speaking at the workshop, the director of Wayamo Foundation, Bettina Ambach said the training is aimed at building capacity to address the most serious and complex crimes under the Nigerian criminal law, such as, international transnational and terrorism- related crimes, including those crimes that potentially fall under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

Ambach noted, “This is the third training we are organising in the country and the programme is called “Strengthening Justice and Accountability in Nigeria. It is geared towards strengthening the capacity of investigators and prosecutors in the country both the civil and the military to address most of the serious and complex crimes under the Nigerian law.

“We believe in the principle of complementarities, that means, that the International Criminal Court would steps in when the country are not able or willing to investigate and prosecute themselves.

“However the responsibility is with the countries to carry out these duties.

“We hope that with this trainings in Nigeria we can contribute to building the capacity of the investigators and prosecutors to deal with these serious crimes,” she said.

The trainers are national and international experts in International Criminal Justice and Military Law, including: Andrew Cayley, QC, Director of Service Prosecutions, Service Prosecuting Authority, Ministry of Defence, UK, Claus Molitor, Office of the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court, Charles Garraway, Fellow Human Rights Centre, University of Essex, Retired Colonel, United Kingdom Army Legal Services, Dapo Akande, Professor of Public International Law, University of Oxford.

Others are: Fergal Gaynor, Team Leader and Senior Counsel, Commission for International Justice and Accountability, Olawale Fapohunda, former Attorney General of Ekiti State, and Chair, Nigerian Military Human Rights Dialogue and Rodney Dixon QC, Barrister, Temple Garden Chambers, London.

Some of topics focused on during the training include: Introduction to International Criminal Law and the Geneva Conventions, The ICC in Nigeria – Status of the activities of the Office of the Prosecutor and admissibility requirements.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng.

