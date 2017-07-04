Millionaire Boxer Turns Bin Pusher after Controversial Win against Pacquiao

A lot of it was being dumped on him yesterday by Manny Pacquiao, who arrived home in General Santos City, the Philippines, on Monday to say he was robbed of the world welterweight title at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Pacquiao said that he deserved to win by “four or five rounds” and Horn “fights dirty” and was saved by the bell in Round 9.

No time to rest for Jeff Horn as he tends to domestic duties at his home in Brisbane’s southern suburbs. Picture: Nathan Richter/Instar Images.

The blows also came online from furious Pacquiao fans who attacked the champion boxer.

Some Facebook users labelled Horn a “dirty boxer” while others said he was a “fake champion” or a cheat.

“How does it feel to become a teacher but a cheater,” one user wrote.

It’s bin day at boxing champ Jeff Horn’s Brisbane home. Picture: Nathan Richter

You wouldn’t want to see this down by the bins. Picture: AAP Furious Pacquiao fans have attacked the champion boxer. Picture: Nathan Richter/Instar Images

“Dirty player! You don’t deserve the belt and you know that deep inside,” another person wrote.

Dozens of anti-Horn comments were made on his Facebook page, some of them levelled at his wife Jo.

Horn celebrates beating Manny Pacquiao. Picture: Getty Images

Pacquiao said he had no problem with Horn’s punches only “his elbow-strikes and headbutts”.

Relaxing at home with Jo yesterday, Horn said he wasn’t worried by Pacquiao’s comments and was sure he would beat him even more convincingly in Brisbane in November in a rematch.

“It was a close fight but I edged it and I deserved the win,” Horn said.

“He’s probably trying to talk up the rematch and we’ll see if he really wants it. I’m happy to fight him again — I think I could beat him in even better fashion next time.”