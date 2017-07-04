Pages Navigation Menu

“Mind your business,” – Reekado Banks tells Falz?

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin artiste, Reekado Banks who has collaborated with Lawyer turned musician, Falz, on some songs has waded in into Falz’ utterance that sparked outrage on social media, where he advised Nigerian entertainers to stop promoting fraud in their songs. In his interview with HipTV, Reekado Banks said people should mind their own business and allow relevant …

Hello. Add your message here.