Minor fire at Federal Ministry of Health headquarters, Abuja

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A minor fire has been reported at the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, following a electric spark on Saturday morning. According to Mrs Boade Akinola, the Director, Media and Public Relations, in the Health, a private security outfit in charge of the premises contacted the fire service which responded immediately to put off the fire.…

Hello. Add your message here.