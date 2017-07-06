Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minority threatens to head to court over 3% VAT flat rate – Citifmonline

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Minority threatens to head to court over 3% VAT flat rate
Citifmonline
The Minority has threatened to go to court in a bid to compel the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to halt the implementation of the 3 percent VAT flat rate scheme. According to the Minority, the scheme was not consistent with existing laws governing
GUTA backs VAT Flat Rate PolicyGhana News Agency
GUTA declares total support for 3% VAT flat rateMyjoyonline.com
Suspend 3% VAT Flat Rate – AGIStarr 103.5 FM

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.