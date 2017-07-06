Minority threatens to head to court over 3% VAT flat rate – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Minority threatens to head to court over 3% VAT flat rate
Citifmonline
The Minority has threatened to go to court in a bid to compel the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to halt the implementation of the 3 percent VAT flat rate scheme. According to the Minority, the scheme was not consistent with existing laws governing …
GUTA backs VAT Flat Rate Policy
GUTA declares total support for 3% VAT flat rate
Suspend 3% VAT Flat Rate – AGI
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!