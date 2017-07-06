Mirabelli: Milan Wants An Answer From Donnarumma

AC Milan sporting director, Massimiliano Mirabelli has told Gianluigi Donnarumma the club can’t wait forever and needs an answer.

The teenage goalkeeper , who previously made it clear he would not be extending his contract , is close to signing.

Milan are still trying to work out the kinks, but Mirabelli wants an answer from Donnarumma, who has been linked with top European clubs.

“Gigio knows what our position is,” Mirabelli told Premium Sport.

“He knows what we’ve offered. We’ll wait, but not too long. We need to know where we are.

“On the 27th we’ll go to play what we’ve achieved after several years, i.e the Europa League, and we need to have clear ideas about that role.

“We don’t have it now, so we hope to in the next 48 hours. It’s not an ultimatum, but we’re going forward and there’s more risk of having an incomplete Milan in great difficulty.

“We’re waiting for a response soon.”

Donnarumma has establishing himself as Milan’s undisputed number one since debuting as a 16-year-old, featuring in all 38 Serie A matches last season.

