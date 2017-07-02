Missing 5years old boy found dead in soak-away in Ushafa, FCT

A missing five-year-old boy, Desmond Rabome, has been found dead in soak-way at an uncompleted house in Ushafa community, Bwari Area Council, FCT.

Little Desmond, who was taken in by his maternal aunt, Mrs Joy Odufo in February, after the death of his mother, reportedly went missing at about at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

This attracted concern from some residents of the Ushafa community, who assisted in the search for the boy.

Mrs Odufo, who is the elder sister to Desmond’s father, alleged that the matter was reported at the Ushaffa Police station, but no action was taken to search for the missing boy.

Mrs Odufo, a petty alcohol retailer, and an Urhobo from Delta, told the Newsmen on Sunday in Bwari, that the boy was later found dead in a soak-away on June 29, at an uncompleted building near her store.

A neighbour, Mr Ikenna Ojobor, who spoke with Newsmen, however, alleged carelessness on the part of the boy’s guardians as the cause of the tragedy.

Ojobor, said though Desmond a little unruly, most people in the community were fond of him because he was an adorable and playful kid.

“From what I know about Desmond, he was very likable; I only blame his guardians for failing to take proper care of him.

“The death of the young boy was felt by all members of this community.

“This is a lesson for other parents; it is negligence on the part of those left to cater for this child that resulted into this ugly incidence, Ojobor said.

Mr Sumaila Sabo, Community leader of Ushafa, advised that the remains of the late boy be buried at the place he was found, since the cause of death was unknown.

“I will advice the family to discuss with the owner of the uncompleted house and bury the late toddler in the environment where his corpse was found,” Sabo said.

In separate interview, the Investigative Police Officer (IPO), who spoke on condition of anonymity at the Police station in Bwari, said that Mrs Odufo only reported about the missing boy, but not his death.

According to her, we were only told that the child was missing in Ushafa, we have no heard anything from her concerning the death of the boy.

“We will put necessary measures in place to investigate the matter properly, since it is a juvenile case, to ensure that we bring the offender to book,” she said.

The post Missing 5years old boy found dead in soak-away in Ushafa, FCT appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

