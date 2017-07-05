Mixed reactions trail solidarity rally for Buhari, Okorocha in Imo

…As PDP, INC react

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Thousands of youths, yesterday, held solidarity rally for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, for the fight against corruption in the country and youth empowerment, just as some others said the youths were misled.

The youths marched from Dan Anyiam Stadium to Government House, Owerri, causing heavy vehicular and human traffic, which lasted for hours.

Some of the groups included: the Imo State Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, led by Mr. Izuchukwu Okebaram; Niger Delta Freedom Fighters; Imo Youth Council Amalgamation; Imo Community Watch, ICW, led by Frank Onwumere,, among others.

The youths, who were received by Governor Okorocha said the solidarity march was in appreciation of what his administration did in the past six years which the PDP governments in the state could not do for many years while in power.

Responding, Okorocha said: “PDP must obey Rochas Okorocha. You can imagine if governments have been happening the way I am doing it. Imo State would have been better than what it is now. What you are seeing now happened within six years and many more are coming.

“We are building international cargo airport. Very soon, planes will be flying directly from America and other parts of the world to Imo State. This is my vision for the state.

“Recently, we gave N305 million to 305 Imo youths to start their businesses. After this set, we are not stopping at that.”

According to one of the youth leaders, Jeff Nwaoha: “Every good thing deserves award and sometimes, you don’t show reward by giving material things. Sometimes, you appreciate people by thanking God.

“Imo State youths have come out in solidarity rally to say thank you to President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfastness in the fight against corruption in the country and the unprecedented development we have witnessed under Governor Rochas Okorocha, in just six years.

“The governor has done excellently in the area of infrastructure development, health, where 27 general hospitals have been built and free education, unlike what we used to have. So, Okorocha has surpassed achievements of other administrations in the state.”

On his part, the Director General of New Media, Imo Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aic Akwarandu said: “The youths will be disappointed because they have not asked Governor Okorocha how much have been allocated to the 27 local governments in the past six years. They will shed tears. I only see ignorance marching in solidarity.”

Speaking also, the President of Igbo National Council, INC, Chilos Godsent said: “The Rochas Okorocha health care programme is a mess. Not a single one of the 27 hospitals he claimed to have built is functioning. The state-owned specialist general hospital at Umuguma is in a comatose state. Education in Imo State is pathetic.”

“The roads he claimed to be constructing with high cost are not durable, No LGA election, no internal democracy in governance. INC therefore childs the purported APC solidarity for Rochas Okorocha the claim to score his performance 100 per cent. INC after wide consultations with major stakeholders in the state therefore score Rochas performance 40 percent.”

The post Mixed reactions trail solidarity rally for Buhari, Okorocha in Imo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

