#ANCNPC: ANC will look far and wide to solve party problems – Independent Online

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa


#ANCNPC: ANC will look far and wide to solve party problems
DURBAN: ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says the party will consult NGOs and civil society organisations to deal with the challenges plaguing the party. In an interview with Independent Media, Mkhize said the problems were serious and needed …
