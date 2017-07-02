Modern biotechnology must be regulated – NBMA

The Director General/CEO, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Rufus Ebegba has re-emphasised the need to regulate the practice of modern biotechnology in the country.

Ebegba, who made the observation while receiving members of the Real-Life Civil Society, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), at the NBMA Office, said that government in its wisdom established the NBMA to guard against the misuse of modern biotechnology and its products.

“The practice of modern biotechnology ordinarily is not intended to pose any harm or danger to the public or the environment and to ensure that this potent tool is not misused, the NBMA was established,” he said.

He reiterated the determination of the Agency to implement the NBMA Act 2015 according to international best practices and assured that the Agency has the requisite manpower to implement its mandate without fear or favour.

Earlier, Akin Akinsola, coordinator of the society, said that the group was in NBMA to familiarise itself with the operations of the Agency vis-à-vis the “negative and unnecessary publication” in the media about NBMA.

“Having learnt and seen for ourselves what you do and the facilities you have, we call on all Nigerians to trust the Agency and give it a chance,” he said

The post Modern biotechnology must be regulated – NBMA appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

