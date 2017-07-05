Pages Navigation Menu

Modric questioned over alleged false testimony
Vanguard
Croatian prosecutors on Wednesday questioned Real Madrid's Luka Modric over his alleged false testimony at the trial of Dinamo Zagreb's powerful former boss, Zdravko Mamic. “I came here to present my defence and tell the truth as every time so far,” …
Luka Modric insists his 'conscience is clear' as he's questioned for perjuryThe Independent
Real Madrid's Luka Modric questioned for alleged perjuryDaily Mail
Fire in central Johannesburg kills sevenIndependent.ie

all 7 news articles »

