Modric questioned over alleged false testimony
Vanguard
Modric questioned over alleged false testimony
Croatian prosecutors on Wednesday questioned Real Madrid's Luka Modric over his alleged false testimony at the trial of Dinamo Zagreb's powerful former boss, Zdravko Mamic. “I came here to present my defence and tell the truth as every time so far,” …
