Modu Sheriff condemns PDP ex-ministers’ loyalty to Ahmed Makarfi

The National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, has faulted the vote of confidence passed on Ahmed Makarfi by former ministers who served in the party administration.

He said the party’s constitution does not recognise the existence of ministers’ forum let alone the loyalty they declared for Makarfi-led caretaker committee.Sheriff, who spoke through his deputy, Cairo Ojougbo in Abuja yesterday, also said that he would obey the ruling of the Supreme Court.

He said: “We want to say first of all that the party’s constitution is very clear and the organs of the party are specified, from the ward executive committee down to the national convention of the party. On this list, there is nothing like the forum of former ministers.

“We take exception to the comments of this group of persons who met and called themselves forum of former ministers.“We want to say that under normal circumstances, in some countries, these are people who will not normally show themselves in the public. We want to say also that it is very disheartening that persons of this calibre, some of them lawyers, would take impunity to the highest level by declaring that they support Makarfi. Because they are expecting judgment from the Supreme Court, they want to sway the opinion of the apex court.

“We want to thank specifically the governors who met and reaffirm that whatever happens at the Supreme Court that they will key into it and the party will be rebuilt from there.

“We advise the press not to grant any audience of such nature because you are given audience to illegal body. The PDP’s constitution is very clear, the body is not an organ of the party and it doesn’t exist in the rules of the party. These are people who cannot win election in their wards. We don’t recognise them as organ of the party. In their own personal individuals, we recognise them.

“Ordinarily, these people will not walk the streets. They were given opportunity to run this country, but they ran it aground. They were given the opportunity to implement the manifestoes of the PDP, they finished the party, and the country and here they are regrouping. Nigerians are not fools, they will not listen to them,” he said.

Sheriff, who stated that PDP is a law abiding party, and had respected the outcome, declaration and the ruling of the high courts in Lagos and Abuja that said they should not hold convention, said that the PDP they are rebuilding is not a party where one man can boast that the party belongs to him.

“The PDP that we are rebuilding is not a PDP where one man can say he owns the party. “We urge the Supreme Court not to be swayed by the posture of these persons who ordinarily cannot walk the streets,” he further said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

