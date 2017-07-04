Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Molefe’s Labour Court application postponed – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


iAfrica.com

Molefe's Labour Court application postponed
iAfrica.com
A Gauteng Labour Court has ruled to postpone Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's labour suit against Eskom pending the outcome of an ongoing application laid against him by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the High Court. Molefe's case, arguing the …
Labour Court postpones Molefe hearing pending outcome of high court caseCreamer Media’s Engineering News
Labour Court postones Molefe casehtxt.africa

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.