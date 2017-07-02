Monaco’s Manager Leonardo Jardim Hopes Kylian Mbappe Stays

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim hopes Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club, but has acknowledged he is likely to lose more players this summer.

Bernardo Silva has left Monaco to join Manchester City while Mbappe has been linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid.

“I did not talk to him, because he knows how we work, that we want to keep him,” Jardim told RMC. “I think the club and he will make the best decision.

“I hope to keep the right players. It is not [just] me, all the coaches of the world [would] like to keep the best [players].

“But with the Monaco project, maybe it’s not possible to always keep the best. We’re going to look at what’s going to happen.

