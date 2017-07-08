Monchi: Nainggolan Is Not Leaving Roma

AS Roma sporting director Monchi has insisted the club will not sell Radja Nainggolan, as he factors into the club’s future.

Roma have sold a number of stars, with Salah and Paredes leaving the club and Rudiger close to joining Chelsea.

However, Monchi insists no more stars will be sold by the club Nainggolan will not be leaving.

“Nainggolan will definitely stay at Roma,” he told a news conference. “The time of selling important players is over. Now we build a team with the options that the market provides.

“One of the objectives we are working on is a winger and we’ll try to get that done as quickly as possible. I prefer to wait and bring in the player I really want, rather than to act hastily.”

