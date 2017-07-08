Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Monchi: Nainggolan Is Not Leaving Roma

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

AS Roma sporting director Monchi has insisted the club will not sell Radja Nainggolan, as he factors into the club’s future.

Roma have sold a number of stars, with Salah and Paredes leaving the club and Rudiger close to joining Chelsea.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

However, Monchi insists no more stars will be sold by the club Nainggolan will not be leaving.

“Nainggolan will definitely stay at Roma,” he told a news conference. “The time of selling important players is over. Now we build a team with the options that the market provides.

“One of the objectives we are working on is a winger and we’ll try to get that done as quickly as possible. I prefer to wait and bring in the player I really want, rather than to act hastily.”

The post Monchi: Nainggolan Is Not Leaving Roma appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.