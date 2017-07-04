Money laundering: Absence of ex-CAS, Dikko’s counsel stalls trial

Absence of the lead defence counsel, Hassan Liman, SAN at the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday stalled the trial of the former Chief of Air Staff, retired Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko. Dikko is standing trial on a 7-count charge bothering on money laundering and procurement fraud, an offence which contravenes Section 15(2) (b) of the […]

