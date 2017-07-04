Pages Navigation Menu

Money laundering: Justice Ngwuta has different diplomatic passports – Immigration

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tanko Nuhu Kutana, the third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of a Supreme Court judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, on Monday told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that Justice Ngwuta used two valid diplomatic passports on trips to different countries. Tanko Kutana, an immigration officer attached to the Benue State Command, spoke at the […]

